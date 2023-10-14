Watch: Yati Narsinghanand, supporters want to settle in Israel

Dasna Devi’s head priest, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, known for making controversial remarks, announced on Friday that he, along with his 1000 supporters, wishes to settle in Israel.

Requesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the same, he stated that they would contribute to the war free of cost.

In a video, Yati Narsinghanand can be seen revealing his plan to submit a request for his and his supporters’ settlement in Israel to the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on October 16, 2023.

Hatemonger Yati Narsinganand in a statement requested Israel PM @netanyahu to let him and his 1000 supporters settle in Israel. They will also contribute to the war free of cost.pic.twitter.com/ZXvdy1IvUY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2023

Yati Narsinghanand is well-known for controversial speeches

He is infamous for delivering controversial speeches. Last year, he was arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar. In December 2021, he made controversial remarks against religious minorities during a three-day Dharma Sansad.

An FIR was registered against him after videos of the hate speeches delivered at the event went viral on social media.

In November of the previous year, Yati Narsinghanand was also booked for making ‘derogatory’ remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comparing him to Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, accusing him of not doing enough for Hindus.

Israel infantry forces, tanks enter Gaza Strip territory

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported that infantry forces and tanks have entered the Gaza Strip territory in “localized raids” to clear the area of potential terrorists and locate missing Israelis.

The IDF stated that the troops also eliminated a number of terrorists in the area, including a Hamas cell that launched anti-tank guided missiles at Israel.

In response to the IDF’s operation, Iran’s foreign minister warned on Friday that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don’t cease immediately, the war could spread to other parts of the Middle East.

Amidst this ongoing situation in Israel, Yati Narsinghanand plans to submit a letter to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, requesting settlement for himself and his 1000 supporters in Israel.

It remains to be seen how the Israeli authorities will respond to this request.