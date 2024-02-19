Watch: Youth bid emotional farewell to Nagarkurnool excise inspector

Hyderabad: Thousands of youth bid an emotional farewell to Nagarkurnool Excise Inspector Kotte Edukondalu, who was transferred to Hyderabad after nearly six years of service in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana.

Primarily known for his philanthropy, Edukondalu is recognized among students from both Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for establishing the NGO “The Mission” nine years ago. He provides personality development training, coaching for government jobs, and sports, including Kabaddi and Cricket, to youth from economically backward families in villages and towns across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hailing from Nayanavaani Kunta in Nalgonda’s Peddavura Mandal, Edukondalu discontinued his schooling during class 8 but was encouraged by a teacher to appear for class 10 exams. Despite facing challenges, he secured a job as a jail warden during intermediate studies, later completing a Bachelor’s in Arts through an open university. In 2007, he joined the Excise Department as a Sub-Inspector.

In an interview with siasat.com, Edukondalu mentioned that lakhs of students benefit from his online and offline coaching programs. He began with 38 aspirants in 2015, offering free coaching classes that quickly expanded to thousands of students and government job aspirants.

Utilizing innovative technology, he brought about social transformation and impacted many rural Telangana students through live video conferencing. Leading by example, he sold his own land and took a personal loan of 16 lakh rupees to establish coaching centers, spending over 20 lakh rupees on infrastructure, including television sets, equipment, internet, study materials, and a screening projector.

During his coaching in Nagarkurnool, the live video classes reached various locations, benefiting around 10 thousand aspirants. Students coached by him secured jobs in the Panchayati Raj Department, Forest wing, Police services, and other government departments.

Now in Hyderabad, Edukondalu plans to continue his mission through virtual mode and reach out to students. Despite his transfer, hundreds gathered, demanding the government withdraw the orders. Emotional scenes were witnessed during a send-off function in the town.