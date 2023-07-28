Watch: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee calls Bigg Boss ‘cheap, non-sense’

Mumbai: Since its debut, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been generating headlines and is currently available for watching on Jio Cinema. The show, which has both supporters and detractors, recently came under fire from popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Dhruv Rathee, who is well-known among young people for his wit and opinions on all significant current issues, was rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant. He, however, strongly reacted to reports and slammed the news outlets in his latest YouTube video.

He later took a jibe at Bigg Boss, calling it nonsense and declaring that he would never be a part of such a show in his life. He even claimed that Bigg Boss is the cheapest medium of making money.

Not only did he criticize the Bigg Boss show, but he also took a dig at contestant Elvish Yadav for being a part of Salman Khan’s show and exposed him by showing one of his old videos where he was slamming Salman’s film and calling it a nonsensical film.

Dhruv mentions that despite slamming Salman Khan for doing nonsense films, Elvish is now a part of the show that is hosted by the superstar.

Even more specific information about the origins of the Bigg Boss concept was provided by Dhruv Rathee. With the video, the YouTuber is winning over viewers, and many are applauding him for posting such an educational video critical of Bigg Boss.

But will this impact the show’s TRPs? What’s your take on Dhruv Rathee’s comments?