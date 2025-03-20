Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash’s new video leaked online

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal continues to make headlines, not for his on-field performances but for his personal life. His ongoing divorce with Dhanashree Verma and his rumored closeness with RJ Mahvash have become the talk of the town.

Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted together once again, reigniting dating rumors. A video making rounds on social media shows the duo standing next to each other, both engrossed in their phones. While Chahal sported a blue face mask, a baggy jacket, blue denim, and white shoes, Mahvash kept it casual in beige pants and a dark brown top.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash at ICC Champions Trophy Final

This isn’t the first time the duo has been seen together. Yuzvendra Chahal was also spotted with RJ Mahvash during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The frequent sightings have left fans and media buzzing with curiosity.

Chahal with rj mahvash!!

I like her but chahal ko reels wali ladkiya hi kyu pasand aate hai bhai?😂 pic.twitter.com/VuQGce7NO2 — Ajay (@HrithikRoshanfa) March 9, 2025

Alimony Reports & Cryptic Post

The latest video surfaced just hours after reports confirmed that Chahal has agreed to pay Rs 4.75 crore as permanent alimony to his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Amid this, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic post on Instagram, further intensifying speculation. Posting a series of pictures, she wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain..” (Far from lies, greed, and deceit… Thank God, we are still standing today, looking in the mirror). Chahal instantly liked the post, adding more fuel to the fire.

Following the finalization of Yuzi Chahal's alimony settlement, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic Instagram post.



– Notably, Yuzi liked this post within seconds. pic.twitter.com/i3kPo4Ykwt — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 20, 2025

However, she quickly deleted the comment and changed it to ‘Painting the town red.’

Neither Chahal nor Dhanashree have commented on the dating rumors yet, leaving fans eagerly waiting for clarity on the cricketer’s personal life.