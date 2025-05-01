Water board to set up 42 coolers across Hyderabad to beat summer heat

Hyderabad: In response to the increasing summer temperatures, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have begun installing water coolers throughout the city to ensure free drinking water to pedestrians and commuters.

The program targets providing relief to migrants, particularly those who go to hospitals for a visit, pass through bus stands and train stations, or toil in crowded public places. A total of 42 such coolers are being set up within the GHMC area. A few centres have already begun operations.

One such cooler was set up on Wednesday, April 30, close to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Water coolers and supply stations are being provided at strategic locations such as large hospitals, farmers’ bazaars, markets, and large intersections to make citizens safe from heat-related disease and hydrated.

The Hyderabad water board has indicated that it will keep the situation under review and increase services as required over the peak summer period.