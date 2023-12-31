Water supply to be affected in parts of Hyderabad on January 3

This interruption in water supply is due to junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar as part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 5:06 pm IST
Parts of Hyderabad to see water supply halt for 30 hours on August 19
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of the city will face a 24-hour disruption in their drinking water supply starting from 6 am on January 3, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This interruption in water supply is due to junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar as part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.

Also Read
Govt bans Kashmir separatist party Tehreek-e-Hurriyat under UAPA

The areas that will be affected by this temporary suspension of water supply include, Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, in the Old City and, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda and Dilsukhnagar. 

MS Education Academy

Some nearby areas will also experience interruptions in the water supply during this period. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to store sufficient water in advance, HMWS&SB said. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 5:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button