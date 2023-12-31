Water supply to be affected in parts of Hyderabad on January 3

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of the city will face a 24-hour disruption in their drinking water supply starting from 6 am on January 3, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said.

This interruption in water supply is due to junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar as part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.

The areas that will be affected by this temporary suspension of water supply include, Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, in the Old City and, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda and Dilsukhnagar.

Some nearby areas will also experience interruptions in the water supply during this period. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to store sufficient water in advance, HMWS&SB said.