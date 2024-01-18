Water supply to be affected in several areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The water supply in many areas of Hyderabad will be affected for 24 hours due to repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The disruption will occur from January 20 to 21.

Areas in Hyderabad that will witness water supply disruption

Many areas in Hyderabad, including Misrigunj, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Jahanuma, Mughal Pura, and Darulshifa, will be affected due to water supply disruption because of the repair work at Chandrayanagutta aimed at stopping a massive leakage.

The water supply disruption will be witnessed from 6 am on January 20 to 6 am on January 21.

Also Read Hyderabad braces for power cuts until Feb 10 – Check daily outage schedule online

Second time in January

This marks the second disruption in January; previously, some parts of Hyderabad faced water supply issues. HMWSSB, in a press release, mentioned that residents in several parts of Hyderabad would be affected due to a 24-hour water supply disruption starting from 6 am on January 3.

At that time, areas mentioned to be affected included Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Yakuthpura, Madannapet, Riyasat Nagar, Aliabad, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj in the Old City, and Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilukalguda, and Dilsukhnagar.

The board cited junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar as part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project.