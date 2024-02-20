Water supply to be hit in parts of Hyderabad on Feb 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) has announced that it will be carrying out maintenance work on the 132 KV Kandi-Peddapur feeder on Thursday, February 22, during which the supply of water in certain areas can be affected.

This feeder is a part of the Singuru project and is responsible for supplying drinking water to the city of Hyderabad.

During the maintenance work, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, residents in the vicinity can expect partial interruptions in water supply, while certain areas may experience complete disruption. The maintenance initiative aims to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the feeder, vital for the seamless distribution of water to Hyderabad.

Sheikpet reserve, Borabanda reserve, Lingampa reserve, and on-line supply, along with Khanapur Gravity’s 1200 mm main line supply, will see complete disruption in water supply.

On the other hand, Bhoja Gutta, Banjara Hills, and reservists areas will encounter partial disturbances in water supply.