Water woes: People fetch spring water for their needs in summer

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer season, the shortage of drinking water has started in city suburbs and other districts.

The government is claiming to supply drinking water to every household. However an acute shortage of water scarcity has been noticed in city suburbs and some other districts of Telangana.

In Pampi Mandal of Nirmal district, about 10 agency villages are facing acute water shortage as the people are forced to fetch water from the springs for their drinking needs.

Under the mission Bhagiratha pipelines are laid in six villages but there is no water supply due to which people are facing difficulties.

Due to the water scarcity men and women are forced to carry water from springs many kilometers away from their homes.