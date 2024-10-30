Wayanad landslides: HC directs compensation to be disbursed via bank accounts

State govt told the court that the scheme to provide Rs 300 per day to the disaster victims was being extended for another 30 days.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2024 3:58 pm IST
Kerala HC inquires about Central funds for landslide-hit Wayanad
High Court of Kerala

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, October 30 noted that there were reports that victims of the Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation and directed the government to set up a mechanism to disburse financial aid via the treasury or bank accounts.

The direction by a bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V M came during the hearing of a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30.

During the hearing, the Central government told the court that a high-powered committee was examining whether to declare the tragedy as a national disaster.

Also Read
Over 280 people shifted out of Kerala village after hearing ‘explosion’ sounds

The state government told the court that the scheme to provide Rs 300 per day to the disaster victims was being extended for another 30 days.

After hearing everyone, the court listed the matter for further adjudication on November 15.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th October 2024 3:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button