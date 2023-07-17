Wazirabad water treatment plant producing 54 MGD water: Kejriwal

DJB regulator, which was broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, has been fixed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th July 2023 11:25 am IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said Wazirabad Water Treatment plant has started producing 54 MGD of water.

BookMyMBBS

“Capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it shud start working on full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24×7,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas.

MS Education Academy

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regulator, which was broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, has been fixed.

Also Read
Kejriwal announces Rs 10K each financial assistance to flood-hit families

Some areas in the national capital remain submerged on Monday.

Behind the Red Fort, the water was approximately10-12 feet deep, and nearby areas such as ITO, ISBT, Rajghat, and Shanti Van were also flooded.

Near Nigam Bodh Ghat, the largest crematorium which is currently closed, the water was eight feet deep.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th July 2023 11:25 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button