WB panchayat polls: TMC wins 8,232 seats, BJP secures 1,714 so far

The trends show TMC leading in 2,712 panchayat seats and BJP in 734.

Visuals from a counting centre in Birbhum, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata: As the counting progresses in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress maintained its early leads in the results of panchayat polls.

According to trends and results on the State Election Commission site, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in 8,232 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1,714 seats while Congress has secured 362 seats so far.

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has won 599 seats and is leading in 531.

The polling on July 8 saw violence and there was repoll on 696 booths.

Votes for the Gram Panchayats are being counted along with that for Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads.

Officials said the counting centres will have an adequate deployment of security forces and CCTV cameras have also been installed.

The polls, which were billed as a test of the popularity of the Mamata Banerjee government in light of multiple arrests in connection with the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam, saw violence in which at least 10 people were killed.

The panchayat elections were held on July 8 with approximately 5.67 crore voters deciding the fates of 2.06 lakh candidates.

