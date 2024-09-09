WB school jobs ‘scam’: SC rejects plea of Abhishek Banerjee, his wife against ED summons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against an Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with its probe in an alleged scam in school jobs in West Bengal.

A bench comprising justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma pronounced the verdict on Monday. It was reserved on August 13.

The Trinamool Congress MP and his wife had challenged the Enforcement Directorate’s summons in connection with the agency’s probe in the money laundering aspect of the case.

They had said the ED cannot seek their presence for questioning at New Delhi and it has to happen at their ordinary place of residence that is Kolkata.