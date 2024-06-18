WB train mishap: 6 trains run by NFR cancelled, several diverted

WB train mishap: 6 trains run by NFR cancelled, several diverted
New Jalpaiguri: A train runs through the accident area following restoration of services a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Atleast 10 people died and several others were injured in the accident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Six trains operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) were cancelled on Tuesday, June 18, while others were diverted owing to the train mishap near New Jalpaiguri in the Darjeeling district on Monday.

On Monday morning, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.

According to an official, the cancelled trains include Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express, Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express, and Jogbani-Siliguri Intercity Express.

The routes of several long-distance trains were diverted by the railway officials, including the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express, New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi Superfast, Agartala-Mumbai Special, and Dibrugarh-Rajendra Nagar Terminal Express, among others.

A senior NFR official said that the restoration of railway tracks at the accident site has been completed and the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Avadh Assam Express was the first train to pass the spot on Tuesday.

