We adhere to Kharge’s guidance and value opposition’s remarks: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the party adheres to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s guidance and values opposition’s comments.

Amid the power tussle in the Congress, Kharge on Saturday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to work together and prioritise the state’s development.

In a statement that is seen as a subtle message to give up their power struggle, Kharge at Jewargi in his home district Kalaburagi, said in a public meeting, “If they (Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) go together in the same direction, it will be correct. If they go in different directions, it will be difficult.”

Shivakumar, who was sharing stage with Kharge, kept smiling as the latter made the observation.

Reacting to Kharge’s remark, Shivakumar told reporters in Ramanagara, “I was there on the stage. We will listen to him (Kharge) and go by his guidance.”

In the same breath he said, “Our opposition party also guides us. We heed to them too. They comment so much on us but we never feel bad about it. We will do whatever is to be done for the public good.”

When reporters reminded him of going together with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said, “I have understood what he has said.”

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said he has no clue as to why the party national president made the comment.

“I don’t know in what context he said so. We all are united only. We are working in unison. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers and the entire government is working for the people only,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

The comment gave the BJP an opportunity to highlight the squabbling in the ruling Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Kharge’s call to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to go together means that they are not united.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted that they are not together and all is not well in the Congress. Their situation can now be understood very clearly,” Joshi said.

He also said that Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra has said he was confident that his father would read the 19th budget of the state. On the other hand, Shivakumar’s supporters say he would present the next budget, Joshi said.