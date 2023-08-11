‘We are concerned’, says SC on Atiq Ahmed’s minor sons lodged in child protection home

In response, the counsel submitted that he will request for an adjournment of the matter as he doesn't have instructions from the state officials on this count.

Published: 11th August 2023
Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the cases of hate speech.
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it is concerned about the two minor sons of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, who are allegedly lodged at a correctional home presently by the Uttar Pradesh police.

“We are concerned because those children are in jail, this is what we were told,” said a bench comprising of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar to the counsel of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

“They are in child care custody,” the counsel added.

“But, on what ground? If they have a relative, they should be released,” the bench said.

At this, the state government counsel said: “I will get the instructions.”

Reportedly, the sister of slain gangster has moved the Supreme Court seeking custody of Atiq’s two minor sons, who are lodged in the child protection home at Rajrooppur in Prayagraj since the past five months.

It is alleged that after the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards in Prayagraj on February 24, the state police had picked up the two minor sons of Atiq and lodged them at the child protection home in Rajrooppur.

