We are looking into the matter: Nitish on IAS officer’s snarky remarks

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said his government has taken cognisance of a senior woman IAS officer’s apparent humiliation of a school girl over a sanitary pad.

He said he learnt about the incident when the video of the incident went viral on social media and also hit the headlines across the country. “It has come to our knowledge and we are looking into it,” he said.

Harjot Kaur Bhamra, the MD of the Bihar Women and Children Development Corporation, stirred up controversy as her abrasive responses to questions by girl students at the “Shashakt Beti Samridh Bihar“, organised by the WCDC and Unicef, for Class 9 and 10 students, went viral.

As a student asked Bamrah that the government is providing school dress, scholarships, bicycles and many other facilities to students can’t it provide sanitary pads for Rs 20 to 30 to girl students – drawing applause, Bamrah hit out, saying that people are clapping over the question but these are endless demands.

“Today, the government would provide you with sanitary pads for Rs 20 to Rs 30. Then you ask for jeans, pants and then, beautiful shoes,” she said but did not stop there.

“When it comes to family planning, will the government give condoms (Nirodh) to you? Why would I have a habit of taking everything free from the government? What is the need for it?