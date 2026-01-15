Preparing for future wars, indigenisation key for self-reliance: Army chief

Jaipur: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday, January 15, said the institution is moving forward as a future-ready force and underscored the need for indigenous equipment, calling it a “strategic necessity.”

“The Indian Army is moving forward as a future-ready force, possessing well-trained soldiers, modern equipment, and multi-domain operational capabilities. Technology is being used to make the soldier even more capable,” he told reporters in Jaipur after the Army Day parade.

He said that there has been a clear shift in the Indian Army’s thinking in the last few years.

“We are not just addressing current challenges but also preparing for future wars. New structures are being created in this direction, which are being equipped and trained according to future needs,” he said.

He said that new units like the Bhairav Battalion and Shakti Baan Regiment have been raised.

“This reflects the creation of an agile, responsive, and mission-oriented army, aligned with future challenges,” he said.

He said that the parade showcased a beautiful blend of tradition and transformation.

“The Nepal Army band reflected our strong ties, while the new units demonstrated the army’s emerging strength,” he said.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/brahmos-missiles-in-full-display-at-78th-army-day-parade-3326155/

“The Indian Army is fully prepared at all times for any kind of attack. We are fully prepared for future warfare. We demonstrated this in the parade. Such preparations will continue to increase in the coming days,” he said, adding that the Indian Army will continue to adapt itself with time and will bring about the necessary changes.

Addressing a press conference on Army Day, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said the Indian Army is fully prepared for all forms of warfare and capable of responding to any kind of attack.



He stressed readiness for future wars and the need to evolve with changing… pic.twitter.com/sZ3hr3F4K4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 15, 2026

He said that with the display of “made in India” equipment, the parade reflected that the foundation of transformation is self-reliance.

“The Indian Army needs equipment in the future that is designed and developed in India. Indigenisation is not just a goal; today, it has become a strategic necessity,” he said.

General Dwivedi said that special emphasis is being placed on resources that are useful for both military and civilian purposes, contributing to the overall development of the country.

On organising the parade in Jaipur, he said Rajasthan is a land where many heroes have made history and, therefore, the land was chosen for the Army Day parade.

He said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has underlined that the duration of any war cannot be predicted in advance, and future conflicts could last either a few days or stretch into years.

Technology increases efficiency, but it does not mean that it replaces manpower, Dwivedi said, adding that smaller units are more successful because new units have greater speed and agility.

“The Bhairav Battalion has been created to fill the gap between the Ghatak and Special Forces. New organisations have been established. More changes will also come. The battlefield is changing rapidly, and we need to move quickly to keep up,” he said.

“We cannot predict the future, so it is essential to adapt to changing circumstances. Whether today’s war will last four days or four years will only be known on the battlefield,” he said.

The army chief laid emphasis on research and development in the country.

He said that equipment and supplies should be manufactured and repaired within the country for fighting a long war.

“Research and development are very important. Until India focuses on research and development we will not be able to fight a long war and achieve complete self-reliance,” he said.

“Therefore, research is crucial. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and academia, is deliberating on how to move forward,” he said.

The army chief also said that credibility is essential in information warfare.