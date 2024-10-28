‘We will chop, bury them…’: BJP’s Mithun Chakraborty warns TMC

As West Bengal prepares for the by-polls to six Assembly seats next month, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns in a frenzied battleground.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, on Sunday, October 27, sent out a violent message to the TMC stating the BJP will “chop them up and bury them to the ground.”

His statement comes in retaliation to remarks made by TMC leader Humayun Kabir who had said, “If I can’t throw BJP (supporters) into the river Bhagirathi Ganga within two hours, I will leave politics.”

Kabir’s remarks sparked a controversy with the Election Commission (EC) taking swift action by censoring the TMC leader’s statement.

Chakraborty, 74, said he expected TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to react to her party colleague’s statement. “A leader says there are 70 percent Muslims and 30 percent Hindus (and) that he will ‘cut’ and throw them in the Bhagirathi… I thought chief minister would say something. She didn’t… so now I am saying, we will chop them (up) and bury them in the ground,” he said.

“I am not the chief minister… but I am saying this,” Chakraborty roared, “We will do anything to win the masnad (throne) of Bengal… it will belong to the BJP after the 2026 Assembly election.”

Going further, a visibly angry Chakraborty slammed the stand repeatedly saying, “We will do anything… we will do anything.”

The event was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah who looked amused by the speech.

We don’t take him seriously: TMC

The Trinamool Congress dismissed Chakraborty’s statements stating “he is not taken seriously in the political circles.”

Party general secretary Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “No one takes him seriously as a political leader… the leader (the Trinamool’s Kabir) whose comment he spoke about was censured by the Election Commission. But now, in the presence of Amit Shah, Mithun Chakraborty is saying this… will be also be censured now?” Majumdar asked.