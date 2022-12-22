We don’t need sleeping chowkidars: Kavitha attacks Modi govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha on Thursday attacked the central government over loan wrote-off and the MGNREGA scheme.

Speaking on the MGNREGA scheme, she said, “BRS has always recommended the integration of agriculture with the scheme”. “Now the central government is asking us to take back the schemes given under the MGNREGA which is really unfair that is why we are going to hold mahadharna tomorrow”

She alleged that the reply given by the minister of state in the ministry of finance once again establish that the BJP is pro-corporate.

During the address, she highlighted that public sector banks (PSBs) and scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) wrote-off an aggregate amount of Rs. 8,16,421 crore and Rs. 11,17,883 crore respectively during the last six financial years.

“Both of them put together, 1940000 crores of loan of corporates have been waived off in this country. It is almost equal to one year budge of the country”, she added.

After quoting the numbers from the reply given in Rajya Sabha, she said, ‘we don’t need sleeping chowkidars, we need zimmedar neetas’.

Criticizing the taxation by the central government, she said, ‘putting tax on milk and curb is not the way to lead the country’