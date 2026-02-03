We have been invited to join Iran-US talks to ease tension: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday, February 3, said it has been invited to participate in the Iran-US talks aiming to reduce tension by arranging a deal between the two estranged nations.

The talks are expected to take place at a neutral venue, possibly in Turkiye, and officials of regional countries will participate to give it a broader perspective for peace.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed that Islamabad has been invited.

“Pakistan has received the invitation for the upcoming talks between Iran and the United States,” Andrabi said in response to a media query.

According to official sources, other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are expected to participate in the foreign minister-level parleys.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to represent Pakistan in the meeting.

The issue of nuclear weapons is the key sticking point, and any progress on the main item will be helpful in warding off the threat of conflict between Iran and the US.

Iran is seeking the lifting of sanctions in case the two sides agree on the nuclear issue.