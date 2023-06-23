‘We have decided to fight elections together’: Nitish Kumar after oppn meet

Published: 23rd June 2023
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a “good meeting” in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together.

Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon.

“It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon,” Kumar said at a joint press conference in the presence of other opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also slammed the performance of the BJP-led central government.

The meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

