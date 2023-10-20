‘We have separated’: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty get divorced?

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two children, Viaan and Samisha

Updated: 20th October 2023 10:33 am IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a shocking move on X (formerly known as Twitter), Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, shared a cryptic message announcing ‘their separation’. The post, while not mentioning Shilpa by name, read, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.”

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to two children, Viaan and Samisha.

This shocking announcement left many people on the internet wondering if the couple is heading for a divorce. However, a section of social media has raised suspicions that this could be a “promotional gimmick” for Raj Kundra’s upcoming movie ‘UT 69’ which is his own biopic.

Raj Kundra is set to appear in the upcoming film, ‘UT69,’ which delves into his tumultuous experience during his nearly two-month jail in 2021. The movie portrays the harrowing challenges he faced while serving time in India’s Arthur Road Jail, primarily related to his alleged involvement in the pornographic content scandal. The film aims to shed light on this period of his life, offering a glimpse into the difficulties and tribulations he encountered during that time.

