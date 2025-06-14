WE-Hub, Flipkart organise e-commerce workshop for women entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: WE-Hub, a Telangana government initiative, organised a special workshop in Hyderabad on Friday, June 13, to help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses using e-commerce platforms. The event was held in collaboration with e-commerce platform Flipkart.

More than 100 women entrepreneurs from across the state took part in the workshop. The session focused on strengthening women-led micro-enterprises by providing them access to digital tools, practical knowledge, and wider markets.

Associate director at WE-Hub, Uha Sajja, and head of public policy at Flipkart Group, Dr Tafeem Siddiqui, led the training session. They guided participants on essential e-commerce skills such as product listing, pricing strategies, and how to effectively use Flipkart’s platform to boost sales.

Speaking on the occasion, chief corporate affairs officer, Rajneesh Kumar said, “At Flipkart, we believe in inclusive entrepreneurship and the power of technology to support it. Through our partnership with WE-Hub, we aim to equip women entrepreneurs with digital access and the skills needed to succeed.”

He added that the workshop offered hands-on training and real-time support, which received a strong response from the WE-Hub community. The participation reflected the growing interest among women in using e-commerce to scale up their businesses.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by WE-Hub and Flipkart to empower women entrepreneurs and promote digital inclusion in Telangana.