We must identify new areas of cooperation: EAM on India-Mongolia diplomatic ties

New Delhi: India and Mongolia must identify “new areas of cooperation” which will produce a lasting impact on the future trajectory of their bilateral ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address here at an event marking the 70th anniversary of India-Mongolia diplomatic ties, he said, “It is time to craft an updated vision of our future”.

The EAM asserted that both countries “deeply value” the mutual trust and confidence in their partnership.

“While our diplomatic ties have made significant achievements, we obviously cannot rest on our laurels. It is time to craft an updated vision of our future. We must continue to maintain the momentum of our high-level exchanges and use them to promote a result-oriented agenda,” he said.

Also Read Bill giving legal support for electronic signatures passed in Karnataka Assembly

“Together, we must identify new areas of cooperation as well, which will produce a lasting impact on the future trajectory of our bilateral ties,” the external affairs minister said.

In his address, he emphasised that India stands ready to work with Mongolia to make this vision a reality.

“Together, we can continue to build a partnership that not only benefits our two countries, but also sets an example for the world,” Jaishankar said.

The EAM urged to use this celebration as a “springboard” for even greater achievements in the years to come.

In his address, he also touched upon the historic ties between the two nations.

“While India and Mongolia may be separated by geography, we are neighbours, we are neighbours spiritually and culturally. The foundation of this spiritual relationship is anchored in the teachings of Lord Buddha. Modern diplomatic ties have only further strengthened these age-old contacts,” he said.

The India-Mongolia bilateral relationship took a “major leap” forward in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mongolia, the first Indian prime minister to do so.

“As we celebrated the 60th anniversary then of our diplomatic relations, I had the privilege of accompanying him on that occasion. This landmark visit ushered in a paradigm shift in our bilateral ties, we elevated our relations to a strategic partnership, established new institutional mechanisms, and intensified our high-level engagements,” the EAM added.

These efforts have ensured that “we have today a thriving relationship that continues to grow from strength to strength”.

“In many ways, our relationship is truly unique, it serves as a model for South-South cooperation, and development partnership,” he said.