Bengaluru: In the celebration of success, we often don’t realise the emotional cost of making it happen. Success is not a result of a single step, but a long journey. If we are talking about entrepreneurship, then it becomes more meaningful. Entrepreneurship isn’t only about profits or growth charts or applause; it is about resilience, said Sharani Ponguru, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, one of Asia’s largest education groups.

Sharani Ponguru is a transformational leader with over 12 years of experience in education and youth development. She is a certified ICF Coach and a graduate of Newcastle University, UK.

“We have to learn that setbacks are not exceptions, but key to the journey. Every success demands a trail of uncertainty, unseen failures and less appreciated decisions. This trail needs emotional toughness. Most of the time, you may feel that outcomes are not as planned. At that point, broken dreams, failed strategies and lost opportunities may rattle your mindset,” she said.

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Sharani said, “You have to realise that loss is not about money alone, especially in business. Most of the times, it is about the loss of self-belief. Setbacks can make you doubt your capabilities. You may lose your trust. Do you think, this is the purpose of difficult phases? No. Life doesn’t make you face difficult phases, so that you give up. Life wants to make you more resilient. Difficult phases could help you discover new inner strength.

These difficult phases teach us about virtue of patience, the power of emotional intelligence and art of taking difficult decisions. You’ve only got yourself to listen to your instinct. Get rid of it; it’s never been so easy.”

After disappointment, it takes emotional strength to rise. It takes courage to rebuild your courage and confidence during an expedition again. Courage may be lacking in fear, but it’s still a way of going forward. A prosperous human chooses not to use ” nay ” in academic writing to come up, even when obstacles seem to be overwhelming. It’s crucial to stay focused on your goal, rather than waiting for it to happen. You must have the courage to enter a new territory without allowing the pain and agony of past mistakes to determine your future.

Mindset coaches and transformational leaders claim that rebuilding your approach is as indispensable as rebuilding your company. The way you think affects how you behave. And beyond that moment, your actions shape your approach.

When the reverse happens, it’s easy to doubt yourself. When you believe that you are not capable, you cease to give yourself an opportunity to develop.

In difficult times, don’t ask, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ Rather ask, ‘Is that trying to teach me something?’ The right question will lead you to the right path. This approach will make you see that phase as a step ahead, not as an end. Make yourself developmental. It will push you to become stronger, wiser and more grounded.

If you are an entrepreneur, facing a difficult period, keep in mind that your current situation is not the end of your story. It’s okay to pause. It’s okay to rebuild. It’s okay to start again.

Sometimes life doesn’t go according to plan because it’s preparing you for something bigger. Usually, a strong rejoinder comes along with an easy resolution; there’s no need to give up on yourself.