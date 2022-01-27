Need to struggle to preserve democracy in country: JUH Bodhan

Updated: 27th January 2022

Hyderabad:  “Our country is the largest democracy in the world, ” said Mufti Sheik Jabar, President of Jamiat Ulama Hind Bodhan, at a flag hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day on Wednesday.

“It is our duty to protect the democracy system adopted in the country 75 years ago as a result of untiring struggle and huge sacrifices made by our forefathers,” Mufti Jaber said.

“Today some communal and vested interest organizations are trying to weaken the democratic system.  It is the call of the hour for all the secular forces in the country to get united against these enemies of democracy,” he said.

A large number of eminent Muslim scholars and other local leaders were present at this flag hoisting ceremony.

