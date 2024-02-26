We want to create a society where government interference is minimal: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his aim is to create a society where the interference of the government is minimal and it acts as a catalyst to ensure prosperity of people.

The government should always be there for the poor, the prime minister said, adding, “We have to create a society wherein interference from the government is minimal…I especially dislike interference in the lives of the middle class.”

Addressing Bharat Tex 2024, Modi said that for the last 10 years, he has been fighting to create a society with minimal government interference and would continue to do so in the next five years.

He stressed that in ensuring prosperity in the country, the government must act as a catalyst agent.

The prime minster said he has been fighting for 10 years against the government’s habit of interfering in the lives of others and “in the coming 5 years I will definitely do it.

“I will definitely continue to do so in the coming 5 years.”

Bharat Tex 2024 is one of the largest-ever global textile events in the country.