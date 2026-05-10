We will conquer Telangana: PM Modi’s bold message at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: Riding high on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident of conquering Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, on Sunday, May 10, he claimed that people of Telangana are seeking change as they are fed up with the unfulfilled promises of Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and their dynastic politics.

“Yesterday (May 9), I was in Bengal. For the first time, a BJP Chief Minister has taken oath there. For the first time, a BJP government has been formed in Bengal with a massive majority. And I am seeing that the enthusiasm for this historic victory is visible here in Telangana as well. Every BJP worker here is filled with zeal,” he said.

“Bengal has defeated such a terrifying model of political dictatorship. Therefore, there is a celebration across the country. It feels as if the people of Bengal are now breathing freely in the open after years. This is a sign of that change in India’s political psyche, where the public is now choosing trust over dynasty,” he added.

Stay home, avoid gold: Modi’s advice to tackle rising oil prices

He reiterated that the BJP is committed to the development of Telangana. “Our effort is to ensure that Telangana and Hyderabad progress with the same speed as a developed India. This is the continuous commitment of the Central Government.

On the ongoing Middle East crisis and soaring oil prices, the prime minister advised citizens to reduce unnecessary expenses, remain indoors and work from home as much as possible. “Let us all adopt responsible spending habits to help India tackle global economic challenges caused by ongoing wars and supply chain disruptions,” he said.

He also suggested avoiding buying gold and spend less on marriages or foreign vacations, for atleast a year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised Indians to reduce unnecessary expenses, remain indoors and work from home as much as possible. He made these statements while addressing a public gathering at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.



Referring to the ongoing Middle East crisis and… pic.twitter.com/HSYdqoAK0H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 10, 2026

(With IANS inputs)