Wealth creators must not feel heat of the system: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Those in commerce and business must not feel “heat of the system” as they are the job and wealth creators and contribute to social harmony, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

He also said that the principle of “economic nationalism” was more important than fiscal gains of a few individuals.

Addressing an event of a private educational institution here, Dhankhar said he has always advocated that “those in trade, commerce, industry must not feel heat of the system. They must have respect in society”.

The vice president was of the view that this segment was the job and wealth creator and contributes to social harmony.

“They are economy drivers …They have learned the art in this country to give back to the society. By and large they do it,” he said while noting that the freedom movement of India is dotted by their contribution.

The vice president also underlined the need to follow the principles of economic nationalism, whereby unnecessary imports can be curbed to save foreign exchange and help local industry flourish.

He told the students that they should respect various views and should never ignore the other point-of-view to ensure social harmony.

Dhankhar also said that divergent views help in course correction.