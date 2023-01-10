Weather: Cold day in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 10th January 2023 12:32 pm IST
New Delhi: People warm themselves with a bonfire on a cold winter morning, at Ghazipur vegetable market in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Commuters wearing woolens on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Pigeons sit on electric cables on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Oly a few morning walkers at Lodhi Gardens during a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: People commute during a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: A child sits near a bonfire to warm herself on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A vendor waits for customers at Ghazipur vegetable market on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A pedestrian wearing woolens on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: A vendor waits for customers at Ghazipur vegetable market on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: A pedestrian wearing woolens on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: People buy warm clothes at a market on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button