Weather warning: Most of Saudi Arabia to witness heavy rainfall

Riyadh: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that most regions of Saudi Arabia will be affected by rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy starting Sunday, January 5. The weather conditions will last until Wednesday, January 8.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds reaching 60 km/h will stir up dust, with potential for torrents, hail, and high waves along coastal regions.

Rain will fall in the Tabuk, Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Madinah, Makkah, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern, Al-Baha, and Aseer regions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the center, rain is expected in the Tabuk and Madinah regions on Sunday and Monday, January 6, in Jouf and the Northern Borders from Sunday evening to Tuesday, January 7, in Hail and Qassim on Monday and Tuesday.

The rain will extend to the Riyadh region from Monday to Wednesday and will include the Eastern Province on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Makkah on Monday and Tuesday.

The center advises people to stay informed about weather through daily reports, Anwaa app, and social media.

For the sake of safety, the centre also advises that instructions issued by the relevant authorities be carefully followed.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged public caution amid thunderstorm forecasts, advising safe areas and avoiding flooding-prone areas, particularly for swimming.

