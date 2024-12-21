Weaver dies by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla, second in 2 days

Hyderabad: A weaver died by suicide in Telangana’s Sircilla district on Thursday, December 19. This is the second weaver suicide in the district in as many days.

The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Nakka Srinivas, a resident of BY Nagar. He hung himself to death at his residence. Upon noticing unusual silence at Srinivas’s house, locals tried to enter the house and found the weaver hanging.

They informed the police regarding the incident. The police arrived at the scene and shifted Srinivas’s body to a nearby hospital. The reason for the suicide is unknown.

In another case on Friday, unable to repay a loan worth Rs five lakh, a weaver in Telangana’s Sircilla district died by suicide. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Dusa Ganesh, who resided all by himself after his wife and daughters left him. Ganesh’s body was shifted to Sircilla government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police found a suicide note near the body, in which Ganesh said nobody was responsible for his suicide and that he had decided to end his life as he was unable to clear the loan of Rs five lakh borrowed from Sircilla Urban Bank and a private finance firm.

KTR reacts to weaver’s suicide in Sircilla

Following the death of Dusa Ganesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said, “Another weaver had died due to the indifferent attitude of the state government. Weavers could not get employment as looms have not been operated during the last year due to a lack of orders from the state government. Unable to clear debts, Ganesh ended his life abruptly.”

“The chief minister had promised change. Tell Ganesh’s daughters that he was busy with revenge politics. The situation was the same for farmers too. Suicide notes and debt papers were the only properties that the children of weavers and farmers in Telangana would inherit,” KTR claimed.