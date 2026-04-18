Wedding bells for Kalyani Priyadarshan and superstar’s son?

Hyderabad: For years, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal have been at the center of rumors regarding their relationship, especially after they starred together in the 2022 film Hridayam. Their on-screen chemistry as a married couple led many to believe they were romantically involved in real life. However, both families have repeatedly denied such claims.

Lissy Priyadarshan Sets the Record Straight

Recently, on the occasion of Vishu, Kalyani’s mother, Lissy Priyadarshan, took to social media to share festive greetings. When a user commented about a possible marriage between Kalyani and Pranav, Lissy quickly put an end to the speculation. In her reply, Lissy wrote, “This is false news,” firmly denying the rumors.

This is not the first time such rumors have been addressed. Filmmaker Alleppey Ashraf had earlier spoken about the bond between Kalyani and Pranav, noting that Lissy had clarified there was no romantic involvement between them. She described their relationship as one of childhood friendship, similar to that of siblings, and added that Kalyani had never been in a relationship.

A Childhood Friendship

Kalyani and Pranav have known each other since they were children, growing up in close-knit families. Kalyani has often referred to Pranav as “Appu,” a term of affection in Malayalam. In a 2023 interview, she explained that their bond was more like that of siblings. She shared that they would meet during vacations and even introduced him as her cousin to friends, as it was easier to explain their connection.

Professional Careers

While the rumors continue, both Kalyani and Pranav are making strides in their acting careers. Kalyani’s recent film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was a massive hit, crossing ₹300 crore globally. She is also set to star in Lokah Chapter 2, which begins filming in September 2026. Pranav, on the other hand, was last seen in the horror-thriller Diés Iraé (2025), which performed well at the box office.

Despite ongoing speculation about their relationship, both Kalyani and Pranav remain focused on their professional growth. Their long-standing friendship and close family ties continue to be misinterpreted as something more, but Lissy’s clear response has once again shut down the rumors.