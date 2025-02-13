Wedding bells for TWO Bollywood queens in 2025, check names

Mumbai: Wedding bells are all set to ring in Bollywood, and not just for one, but two leading actresses! A viral Reddit post has taken the internet by storm, claiming that Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are next in line to tie the knot in lavish ceremonies this year.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Wedding Buzz

Buzz has it that Shraddha Kapoor is set to marry her longtime beau, screenplay writer Rahul Mody, as early as April. The actress, who recently confirmed her relationship status in an interview with Cosmopolitan, shared, “I really love spending time with my partner, watching movies, going for dinners, or traveling.” She has also been spotted wearing a pendant with the letter ‘R,’ further fueling speculations.

Kriti Sanon’s Relationship & Wedding Plans

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is also rumored to be walking down the aisle this year, with wedding preparations expected to begin after she wraps up the second schedule of her upcoming movie Tere Ishq Main. Kriti has been in a long-term relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia, and the two have often been seen together at festivals and vacations. Their cozy pictures on social media have only added to the buzz.

While both actresses are yet to make an official announcement, fans are already excited to see them as beautiful Bollywood brides. Stay tuned for more updates!