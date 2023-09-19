Wedding bells: Trisha Krishnan is FINALLY getting married?

Hyderabad: South Indian diva Trisha Krishnan has won the hearts of many with her incredible on-screen performances. While her work has always been in the spotlight, her personal life has also piqued interest among fans. The actress’s potential wedding has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the entertainment world.

Fans have eagerly waited to see Trisha as a bride, and it appears their wishes might soon come true. Latest reports suggest that the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress is planning to tie the knot with a Malayalam producer, who is speculated to be her ‘Prince Charming’. More details about the groom have been kept under the wraps.

However, as of now, Trisha Krishnan has not confirmed these reports. It is being said that this big news will be shared by the rumoured couple soon.

When Trisha broke her engagement

For the unversed, Trisha was earlier engaged to her ex-beau (Chennai-based businessman) Varun Manian. They both exchanged the rings on January 23, 2015 and were set to marry in a lavish wedding ceremony.

However, to everyone’s shock, Trisha had shared in May 2015 that she had ended her engagement with Varun.