Wedding bus stranded in Kamareddy floods, 45 passengers rescued

Hyderabad: A private bus carrying a wedding party in Kamareddy district was stranded due to flooding on Monday, August 3. All 45 passengers on board were rescued.

The bus was stranded as water reportedly entered its silencer when it reached Ramareddy Road. Police and fire service officials were called in for the rescue, after which the passengers were transferred to another bus, which took them to their destination.

A private bus carrying a wedding party in Kamareddy district was stranded due to flooding on Monday, August 3, and 45 passengers on board the bus were rescued.



The bus was stranded as water reportedly entered its silencer when it reached Ramareddy Road. Police and fire service… pic.twitter.com/QPIuMxooKf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 4, 2026

Videos shared on social media show police and fire service officials wading through knee-deep water and using a rope to take the passengers to safety.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) M Rajesh Chandra urged the public not to attempt to cross flooded roads or waterlogged areas.

He also advised citizens to remain vigilant and venture out only in case of an emergency.