Wedding bus stranded in Kamareddy floods, 45 passengers rescued

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Rescue operation during floods with people wading through water at night.
Police rescue passengers from the bus in Kamareddy.

Hyderabad: A private bus carrying a wedding party in Kamareddy district was stranded due to flooding on Monday, August 3. All 45 passengers on board were rescued.

The bus was stranded as water reportedly entered its silencer when it reached Ramareddy Road. Police and fire service officials were called in for the rescue, after which the passengers were transferred to another bus, which took them to their destination.

Videos shared on social media show police and fire service officials wading through knee-deep water and using a rope to take the passengers to safety.

Subhan Bakery

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) M Rajesh Chandra urged the public not to attempt to cross flooded roads or waterlogged areas.

He also advised citizens to remain vigilant and venture out only in case of an emergency.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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