Wedding couple make entry on ‘Animal’ inspired machine gun

With the wedding culture in India going even more avant-garde every day, couples are coming up with innovative ideas to ensure their special day remains unforgettable.

One such video has gone viral on social media with over 3 crore views where the bride and groom make their entrance on a moving machine gun inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film “Animal”. The massive weapon used in the movie weighs 500 kg and is one of the most talked about scenes. The craze has been carried over to the wedding scene with this couple deciding to feature a replica at their wedding.

In the video posted on Instagram by user “saini5019” which now has over 523k likes and 642k shares, the couple is sitting behind the machine gun which is moving forward with smoke coming out of the two smaller side guns.

Reacting to the spectacle, netizens have shared their aversion saying things like “people can pay for anything to look different”. Another user commented, “Why would you become a character that killed people for revenge/power?”

Other users took the matter on a lighter note commenting “Circus hai ya shaadi ho rahi hai?” (Is it a wedding or a circus?) while another said “Shaadi ka dress code bullet proof jacket hoga” (The dress code for the wedding will be a bulletproof jacket.)