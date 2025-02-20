Wedding in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s family next month, check details

Hyderabad: After Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s grand wedding last year, the Akkineni family is all set for yet another big celebration! Yes, you read that right. Nagarjuna’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is gearing up to marry his fiancee, Zainab Ravdjee, next month.

Akhil and Zainab got engaged in a beautiful ceremony on November 26 last year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their wedding date. Now, the wait is finally over! It is being said that the couple will exchange vows in the last week of March at Annapurna Studios, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, the same venue where Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding took place.

The location holds sentimental value for the Akkineni family, making it the perfect place for their next big celebration.

Wedding preparations are reportedly in full swing, and the couple was recently spotted leaving Hyderabad, sparking speculation that they were off for wedding shopping.

Back in November, Nagarjuna shared the engagement news with fans, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be, Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab, 27, comes from a well-known business family and is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. An accomplished painter, she has showcased her work in cities like London and Dubai. Unlike her soon-to-be husband, Zainab prefers to keep a low profile on social media.

With the Akkineni family set for another grand wedding, excitement is at an all-time high. Fans can’t wait to witness another dreamy celebration!