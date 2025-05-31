Hyderabad: After the grand wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Shobita last year, it’s now time for another celebration in the Akkineni household. Actor Nagarjuna’s youngest son Akhil Akkineni is all set to marry his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025. The wedding date has now been officially confirmed, and the preparations are already in full swing.

Engagement to Wedding: A Love Story

Akhil and Zainab got engaged on November 26, 2024, in a lavish ceremony that made headlines. With the blessings of both families, the couple has shared a beautiful journey together—often seen together at public events and on vacations.

Wedding Location?

The wedding will take place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the same venue where Naga Chaitanya got married. Following the ceremony, a grand reception is planned in Rajasthan, promising a royal celebration. Recently, Nagarjuna and Amala personally invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend the wedding.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab is the daughter of renowned businessman Zulfi Ravdjee. She’s not just known for her influential background but also for being an entrepreneur and skincare specialist. Her brand Once Upon The Skin is popular among celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike.

Akhil’s Career Continues

Even with the wedding around the corner, Akhil is busy working on his next film, “Lenin”, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, alongside actress Sreeleela. The film is expected to hit theatres in November 2025.