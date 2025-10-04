When city life starts to feel overwhelming, a short drive to the countryside can do wonders. For Hyderabadis craving open spaces, fresh air, and a break from screens, Anandgarh Picnic Farms also known as Mini Rajasthan in Shamirpet is a perfect retreat. With Siasat.com, explore this 10-acre green haven that combines rustic charm, endless food, and over 75 fun-filled activities all just an hour from the city.

Ideal for families, school trips, and corporate outings, Anandgarh offers a wholesome mix of adventure, nostalgia, and traditional village life. It’s where children discover the games their parents grew up with, and adults relive carefree childhood days with a hearty buffet waiting between the laughter.

Where It Is

Anandgarh Picnic Farms sits in Kesavaram village, about 40 km from Hyderabad, close to Shamirpet Lake. Surrounded by fields and fresh air, it’s open daily from 10 :00 AM to 5:30 PM for day visitors.

Getting There

Reaching Anandgarh is easy, with several travel options:

By Car or Cab: The fastest and most comfortable choice is about 1 to 1.5 hours from most city areas.

By Bus: Take a TSRTC or private bus towards Kesavaram/Shamirpet; get off at Kesavaram stop, a short walk or auto ride away.

By Auto / E-rickshaw: Available from nearby junctions like Shamirpet.

By Public Transport Combo: Take a city bus or MMTS to Secunderabad, then a Shamirpet-bound bus or cab.

Many visitors prefer carpooling with friends or family for convenience and fun on the way.

What to Expect

Anandgarh is Hyderabad’s first agro-tourism destination, designed to recreate the joy of village life through games, activities, and traditional experiences.

Traditional games: Kanche, lattu, gilli danda, seven stones, matki phod, and a giant maze.

Adventure zone: Rope climbing, commando nets, Tarzan swings, volleyball, cricket nets, and mini golf.

Water fun: Rain dance zone and countryside tubewell bath.

Animal area: Feed rabbits, ducks, and goats.

Rural charm: Bullock cart rides, tractor tours, pottery, puppet and magic shows, folk music, and dance.

Entry Fee and Food

Entry is Rs.1,450 per adult (above 4 ft), Rs.899 per child (3-4 ft), and free for children below 3 ft. It includes all activities, unlimited breakfast, lunch, hi-tea, and a welcome drink. (Online and offline booking prices vary)

The buffet features homely favourites idli, aloo paratha, paneer butter masala, chole, noodles, jalebi, pakoda, and endless cups of chai served in clean, well-kept surroundings.

Why Hyderabad Loves Anandgarh

From rain dancing and childhood games to hearty food and farm fun, Anandgarh Picnic Farms offers city dwellers a joyful, refreshing escape close enough for a drive, yet far enough to feel like a holiday.