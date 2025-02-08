Weekend road trip idea: 5 must-visit food spots near Hyderabad

To escape from reality, sometimes all one needs is a weekend drive, good company and even better food. While we cannot guarantee the company, we do know that Hyderabad is surrounded by several culinary gems that make for the perfect road trip destination. Whether you are craving traditional taste or something unique, these spots offer not just great flavours but also scenic routes that make the journey just as enjoyable as the destination.

Siasat.com has curated a list of the top 6 food spots that serve deliciousness in abundance and are just a short drive away from Hyderabad. So, embark on this journey if you want to satisfy both your tastebuds and wanderlust.

1. King’s Family Dhaba 2

The King’s Family Dhaba 2 offers a variety of cuisines including Indian, Hyderabadi, Chinese, Arabian, and Mughlai. Some of the must-try dishes here are- Kebab Platter, Honey Chilli Prawns, Mutton Khabsa, Kunafa, and Dum Biryani. Adding to the experience is the lively ambience and a recreational park for kids, making it a great spot for families.

Where? Located in Sangareddy, King’s Family Dhaba 2 is 1.5 hours away from Hyderabad.

2. Dhola-Ri-Dhani

Giving a break from the usual Hyderabadi food, Dhola-Ri-Dhani provides an immersive Rajasthani culinary experience. In their Maan Manohaar restaurant, guests are treated to an exquisitely rich Rajasthani thali served by staff clad in traditional attire. The thali includes an assortment of vegetarian dishes including dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi, paneer ki sabzi, ker sangri and chapatis. Beyond the food, guests are entertained with traditional dance performances, puppet shows, camel rides and magic shows.

Where? Located at Kompally on Medchal highway, it is 1 hour away from Hyderabad.

3. Raju Gari Thota

Rajugari Thota is a culinary haven for those seeking authentic Telugu flavours. The menu boasts a variety of dishes with a special focus on food from Krishna and Godavari districts. Must-try dishes here are- spicy chicken pulao, Raju Gari Kodi Palav, Raju gari dosa and any of their mutton curries. Adding to the experience is its architecture which evokes the charm of a traditional Telugu manduva house.

Where? Located near Suryapet on the Vijaywada highway, it is approximately 3 hours from Hyderabad.

4. Thinespo

Thinespo is a popular all-day cafe and pizzeria that offers a diverse menu featuring Italian, Asian and Intercontinental cuisines. The name ‘Thinespo’ is a blend of Telugu and western influences, reflecting its unique identity. When visiting, you must try their Classic Eggs Benedict, Lamb Lasagna, Thinespo’s Signature Wood-fired Pizza and Ravioli Pasta. They also have a Dessert Shack which boasts a variety of pastries, cakes, cookies and breads.

Where? Located at Kompally, it is 1 hour away from Hyderabad.

5. The Palace Hotel NH9

The Palace Hotel NH9 offers a blend of luxury while giving a dhaba-like experience. With a fine-dining restaurant and an Arabian Village, the hotel serves a mix of Indian and international cuisines. Must-try dishes might vary here but some of the classics are- Special Kebab Platter, Mutton biryani, Apollo Fish and Chicken Lollipop. The ambiance here is enhanced by a fun zone for kids and spacious banquet halls, making it a perfect weekend getaway destination.

Where? Located along NH65 in Rudraram, it is 1.5 hours away from Hyderabad.

Have you been to any of these spots? Comment below.