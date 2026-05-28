Weeks before wedding, Telugu man dies of heart attack in US

Gopireddy Nithin Reddy who was recently laid-off from work in the US, was worried about his impending wedding

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th May 2026 12:01 pm IST|   Updated: 28th May 2026 1:07 pm IST
Young man wearing glasses and a blue shirt in a contemporary office environment.
Gopireddy Nithin Reddy

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a young non-resident Indian living in the United States died of heart attack, just weeks before his marriage.

Gopireddy Nithin Reddy (27), who was living in Burlington, Vermont, was supposed to come home in June, as his marriage was fixed. Unfortunately, he recently got laid-off.

He was caught between the societal pressures back home about not having a secure job in the US, coupled with the mobilisation of finances for his impending wedding, and the risk of returning back to the US without any immigration hurdles.

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On Wednesday, May 27, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Though he was taken to the hospital, he couldn’t survive.

Hailing from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, his parents have been living in Hyderabad.

The tragic end to Nithin life keeps reminding those in India, that the grass is not always green on the other side, and living the American dream is not what it used to be a couple of decades ago.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 28th May 2026 12:01 pm IST|   Updated: 28th May 2026 1:07 pm IST

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