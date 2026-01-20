WEF pulls Iran Foreign Minister’s invite, cites death toll amid protests

Davos: The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday, January 19, that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, will not be attending the 2026 annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The WEF said that it was “not right” for the Iranian government to be represented in the forum, with the massive death toll following the protests that shook the Islamic Republic.

“Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year,” WEF said in a post on X.

The meeting from January 19 to 23 will be attended by world leaders from government, civil society, business and academia to address global issues and make decisions.

Meanwhile, Iran had come under international scrutiny after a crackdown on the anti-national protests left at least 4,029 Iranians dead, according to the Associated Press.

Mere hours before the WEF made the announcement, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had criticised the organisers for inviting the country’s representative.

“I am sure an invite to the Iranian Foreign Minister to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos will be a morale booster to the protestors who are dying in the streets to attain the liberties and freedoms Europe takes for granted – maybe not. For those in charge of these programs, what the hell are you thinking?” he said.

“Inviting the Iranian Foreign Minister to speak now would be akin to inviting Hitler to a world event after Kristallnacht. This decision gives tone deaf a new meaning,” the Senator added.

After Iran’s invitation was pulled, Senator Graham thanked the Davos group, praising them for not allowing the “mouthpiece for the terrorist regime” to speak at the conference.