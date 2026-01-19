Telangana CM Revanth leaves for World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

At the WEF meeting in Davos in 2025, Telangana secured investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th January 2026 3:35 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in a meeting
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, January 19, left for Davos to participate in the WEF annual meeting.

Reddy, who inaugurated the renovated shrine of tribal goddesses ‘Sammakka’ and ‘Saralamma’ at Medaram in Mulugu district on Monday morning, left for the Swiss ski resort town from here, official sources said.

At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, he will hold separate meetings with the heads of leading companies such as Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L’Oréal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco.

The chief minister will also participate in round table meetings with international delegates.

During the deliberations, Reddy will focus on inviting investors, expansion of industries already established in the state in various sectors, including IT, AI, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors.

The chief minister had instructed officials to showcase Telangana’s Rising 2047 Vision Document and the state’s investment potential for development in various sectors to the world at the World Economic Forum meeting.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and several officials are part of the delegation led by the CM.

CM Reddy unveiled the state government’s vision document, aimed at making the state a USD three economy by 2047 during the two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ organised by the state government here in December last year.

At the WEF meeting in Davos in 2025, Telangana secured investments of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

