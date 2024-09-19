Were Bollywood actors paid to attend Ambani wedding?

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was one of the grandest events of 2024. With Bollywood stars, global VVIPs, and influencers in attendance, it was a celebration of love, wealth, and luxury. However, rumors started circulating about the event, particularly the claim that Bollywood stars were paid to attend.

Star-Studded Event and Rumors

As expected, the guest list for the Ambani wedding was packed with celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Along with them were popular influencers, some of whom admitted they were paid to promote the event on social media. This sparked rumors that Bollywood stars were also compensated to show up, raising eyebrows across the media.

Ananya Panday’s Response

Ananya Panday, who was present at the wedding, decided to set the record straight. In a recent interview with The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, she was asked about the rumor. Ananya laughed and denied it, saying, “No! I don’t know why people think that. They’re my friends, so of course, I’d dance at my friends’ wedding!”

Ananya’s comment made it clear that her presence was due to friendship and not for money, putting an end to the speculation.

Global pop icon Justin Bieber reportedly charged Rs 83 crore for his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet, surpassing the fees of other stars like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Katy Perry. This is the most expensive wedding ever.