West Bank: 54 Palestinian children killed, highest since 1967

West Bank: An Israeli human rights organisation has reported that 54 Palestinian children and teenagers were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in 2025, describing it as the highest rate of child fatalities in the territory since Israel occupied it in 1967.

In a report released on Monday, B’Tselem said 241 children and teenagers were among 1,086 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank between October 7, 2023, and June 28, 2026. According to the organisation, minors accounted for nearly one in four Palestinians killed during the period.

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B’Tselem alleged that the deaths reflected an Israeli policy that expanded the circumstances under which soldiers could use lethal force, including against children. It also claimed Palestinians killed by Israeli forces were often labelled as “terrorists” even when they posed no threat, and that those responsible were rarely held accountable.

“The widespread, unprecedented killing of Palestinian children and teenagers in the West Bank is the result of a broader Israeli policy that enables the killing of Palestinians with virtually no accountability,” B’Tselem Executive Director Yuli Novak said.

The organisation also cited remarks by the head of the Israeli military’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, who said Israel was killing Palestinians in the West Bank “like we haven’t killed since 1967”.

According to the report, no indictments have been filed in Israel in connection with the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank since October 2023, including cases involving children and teenagers.

בשנת 2025 הרגה ישראל הרגה 54 ילדים ובני נוער פלסטינים בגדה המערבית.



הדו״ח החדש שלנו מספר את סיפורם של כל אחד ואחת מהם.



מאז אוקטובר 2023 נהרגו בידי ישראל בגדה המערבית 1,086 פלסטינים, בהם 241 ילדים ובני נוער – ובהם גם סאם אבו הייכל, תינוק בן שבעה חודשים. אלה אינם מקרים חריגים,… pic.twitter.com/j96gyE3dAQ — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) June 29, 2026

B’Tselem also said Israeli forces delayed or prevented medical teams or local residents from reaching wounded children in nearly one-quarter of the 54 cases it documented in 2025. It added that Israel continues to withhold the bodies of 18 children and teenagers killed during the year.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israeli forces have killed 1,105 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since October 7, 2023, including at least 242 children.