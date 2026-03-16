West Bengal: ED cracks down on suspected illegal call centres

About 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur were raided.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 11:40 am IST
West Bengal ED raids suspected illegal call centres amid crackdown on financial crimes.
Enforcement Directorate

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, March 16, conducted searches at multiple locations in poll-bound West Bengal as part of a probe into the operations of an alleged illegal call centre, officials said.

About 10 premises in Siliguri, Howrah, Bidhannagar and Durgapur were raided. The probe pertains to the activities of an “illegal” call centre, the officials of the federal probe agency said. It was not immediately clear if the probe is linked to some political funding or inducements linked to the electoral process.

Persons named Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh and Subhajit Chakraborty, apart from some others, are those being searched. A number of people are alleged to have been duped through the call centres that are under the scanner, they said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the assembly polls in West Bengal, stating that the state will have polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4 along with three states of Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, apart from the Union Territory of Puducherry.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 11:40 am IST

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