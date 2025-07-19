West Bengal man held in Hyderabad with drug worth Rs 7.6L

Hyderabad: A man from West Bengal on July 17 was held for drug peddling in Hyderabad. Amphetamine drug and a mobile phone all worth Rs 7.6 lakh were seized from him.

The accused was identified as Rajikul Haque, who migrated to Hyderabad and worked as a mason. Haque went back to Malda and began working as a labourer to support his family. However, due to in sufficient earning, Haque turned to drug peddling.

He came in contact with Mojibur Mistri, a drug supplier in Malda district of West Bengal. Mistri convinced Haque that drug peddling is highly profitable and could alleviate financial issues. In an attempt to overcome his financial problems, Haque purchased 50 gram of amphetamine and travelled to Hyderabad to sell the same.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone in coordination with the Chilkalguda police arrested the accused while he was waiting near Line Bazar Masjid, Chilkalguda to sell the drug.