West Bengal police raid residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjeee

The development comes against the backdrop of an intensifying legal and political battle involving Banerjee.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leaves from the residence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after a party meeting, in West Bengal. (PTI Photo).
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leaves from the residence of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after a party meeting, in West Bengal. (PTI Photo).

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that triggered a political storm in West Bengal, a large contingent of police, accompanied by central forces, raided the Kalighat residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday in connection with a case filed in a police station in Paschim Medinipur district, a senior officer said.

The development came barely two days after the West Bengal CID questioned Banerjee in connection with the alleged forged-signature case linked to the state assembly and amid a series of fresh summons issued to him by multiple investigating agencies.

According to local sources, police teams, including officers from Paschim Medinipur’s Salboni Police Station and Kolkata Police, arrived outside Banerjee’s Patuapara residence shortly after 3 am.

Subhan Bakery

Central force personnel took positions outside the premises while police officers attempted to enter the house. The TMC alleged that the police teams broke open the lock and entered Banerjee’s premises.

The sudden police action prompted former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to rush to Abhishek’s residence after being informed about the developments.

The operation continued for more than four hours, with police personnel remaining inside the premises in the morning. Several officers were seen coming out of the Banerjee’s residence this morning and holding discussions outside before re-entering the house.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the residence, Banerjee alleged that the police had broken open a lock and searched the entire house. “They broke open the lock, entered the house and searched every room,” he claimed.

Officials, however, did not immediately clarify the specific case in connection with which the operation was carried out. The development comes against the backdrop of an intensifying legal and political battle involving Banerjee.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button